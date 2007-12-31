Ravens' Ryan, Iowa's Ferentz on Baltimore's list of candidates

Parcells would like to hire Dallas vice president of of college and pro scouting, Jeff Ireland, as Miami's general manager. Ireland was scheduled to arrive in Miami on Monday night and his hiring could be announced at any time. Many around the league consider it a foregone conclusion that Ireland will get the job and many believe the agreement is already reached. The question is when the Cowboys would be willing to let him out of his contract, which might not be until after the 2008 draft.