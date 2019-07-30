Around the NFL

Ravens rookie WR Marquise Brown passes physical

Published: Jul 30, 2019 at 09:15 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Baltimore's first-round pick is finally ready to see the practice field.

The Ravens announced Tuesday that receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown passed his physical and is cleared to practice.

Brown had been sidelined by a foot injury and was placed on the non-football injury list on July 18. The receiver passed his conditioning test last week as Baltimore opened training camp, but still needed the clearance that comes with passing a physical. That go-ahead was given on Tuesday afternoon.

Baltimore had an off day on Tuesday but will return to practice at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland on Wednesday, where Brown is expected to be in attendance.

The No. 25 overall pick and first wideout taken in the 2019 NFL Draft is expected to play a big part in Baltimore's passing attack right away. The burner from Oklahoma should start alongside Willie Snead come Week 1 but will need to make up for lost time developing a rapport with franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson.

