Ravens rookie LB David Ojabo (Achilles) returns to practice

Ojabo fell to the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft after suffering a torn Achilles at his Michigan Pro Day in March. The Wolverine generated 11 sacks and 35 tackles in his final collegiate season, playing for current Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald in Ann Arbor. Ojabo was likely a first-round pick before the injury.

The rookie has been on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Bowser also suffered an Achilles tear during Baltimore's season finale in 2021. He was placed on the PUP list before the 2022 campaign.