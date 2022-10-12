Ravens rookie LB David Ojabo (Achilles) returns to practice

Baltimore Ravens second-round pick David Ojabo will practice for the first time this season.
The Ravens announced that Ojabo and fellow outside linebacker Tyus Bowser returned to practice Wednesday.
John Harbaugh told reports following practice that while Ojabo won't play this week, he was "very impressed" with his recovery.
Ojabo fell to the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft after suffering a torn Achilles at his Michigan Pro Day in March. The Wolverine generated 11 sacks and 35 tackles in his final collegiate season, playing for current Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald in Ann Arbor. Ojabo was likely a first-round pick before the injury.
The rookie has been on the reserve/non-football injury list.
Bowser also suffered an Achilles tear during Baltimore's season finale in 2021. He was placed on the PUP list before the 2022 campaign.
Getting the outside linebackers back at practice is Step 1 to returning to the field. When both pass rushers are healthy enough to play, it will be a big boost to a banged-up Baltimore defense that has relied heavily on Odafe Oweh, Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul.