Ravens releasing converted safety Lardarius Webb

Published: Mar 10, 2017 at 03:07 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Well-stocked at safety, the Ravens are waving farewell to Lardarius Webb.

Set to be released on Friday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the 31-year-old veteran was made expendable after Baltimore signed free-agent safety Tony Jefferson.

Webb's departure will save the team $5.5 million in salary-cap room and clear the way for the 25-year-old Jefferson to start alongside the ageless Eric Weddle.

A 2009 third-round pick by the Ravens, Webb shifted to safety full-time in 2016, finishing the year as the league's 15th-best player at his position, per Pro Football Focus.

Webb played his best football down the stretch, but Baltimore can look for additional depth in what amounts to a fascinating draft for secondary prospects.

His best years have passed, but Webb is bound to get a look with another team. As for the Ravens, their quest to grow younger and deeper on defense rages on.

