Ravens release Earl Thomas: Sorting out winners, losers

It's not every day that a top team releases a Pro Bowl-level player to whom they have made an enormous financial commitment after just one year, but here we are with Earl Thomas. The Baltimore Ravens released the veteran safety Sunday after he had a practice fight with defensive teammate Chuck Clark on Friday. Thomas, remember, made an obscene gesture to the Seahawks sideline as he was being taken off the field on a cart after suffering a season-ending leg injury in 2018, so his volatile behavior toward his own team is not out of character. Are there any winners here? Not really. But it's all relative in the NFL, so some will come out better than others.