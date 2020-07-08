Ravens reduce seating capacity for 2020 to less than 14K

A determination on whether fans will be allowed to attend NFL games this year ultimately awaits, and it may vary by stadium. The Ravens on Wednesday became the first team in the league to voluntarily reduce their maximum capacity by a specific -- and significant -- margin.

Baltimore announced Wednesday that fewer than 14,000 seats will be made available for 2020 home games at M&T Bank Stadium -- if state and local government regulations permit fan attendance at all amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This would leave about 80 percent of the stadium's 71,008-seat capacity empty.

"To offer a proper level of safety for fans who want to attend games, a reduction in capacity is necessary," Ravens president Dick Cass said in a statement. "We are disappointed that this will be a disruption for many ticket buyers, but we have an obligation to our fans and our community to keep M&T Bank Stadium as safe as possible."

With more than 62,000 season tickets already sold, the Ravens are deferring those reservations to the 2021 campaign for their Permanent Seat License Owners. Single-game ticket sales have also been discontinued and refunds will be issued for purchases already made.

PSL Owners will have priority in buying 2020 individual game tickets once a new seating chart is finalized. The team has not determined when single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public.

"With over 62,000 season tickets already sold, there is no equitable way to accommodate in a limited stadium capacity all PSL Owners who are interested in maintaining season tickets for 2020," Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman said in a statement. "Under these unusual circumstances, it's best to simplify the ticket sales process and allow fans to decide which games they want to attend, while giving our PSL Owners priority in accessing tickets."