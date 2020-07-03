Around the NFL

Friday, Jul 03, 2020

Packers' plan for fans at Lambeau Field includes mandatory masks

As the NFL works to finalize its policies and procedures with players for training camp and the 2020 season, teams have begun informing fans of upcoming changes for season ticket holders.

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday they're preparing for fans to attend, but noted capacity would be reduced, social distancing would be practiced and the team would require facial coverings on all attendees.

"At this time, the team is preparing to have fans in attendance with new policies and safety measures to allow for appropriate social distancing, which will require the stadium's seating capacity to be significantly reduced," the announcement stated. "Face coverings also will be required, and other necessary precautions will be in place. As a result, the special experience to which fans are accustomed at Lambeau Field will look and feel very different."

The team acknowledged the possibility that Lambeau Field might not be able to host fans but noted it remains "optimistic."

It's the first time this offseason a team has noted face coverings could be mandatory for fans in the stands. It's possible by September that decision is taken out of club's hands by state governments requiring the use of masks or facial coverings during sporting events.

Packers president Mark Murphy added that season ticket holders will be asked in a questionnaire if they want to "opt in" to be included in the process to reserve tickets for this season. If a season-ticket holder decides to "opt out," they would have the choice of a 2020 payment refund or credit toward 2021, much like most teams are currently doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Packers are planning to make necessary adjustments in order to conduct games and other events in as safe a manner as possible in the best interest of fans, players and team and league personnel," the press release concluded. "All preparations are being made with the latest advice of medical and public health officials and are subject to change."

