Ravens QB Lamar Jackson responds to AEW wrestler Chris Jericho's challenge 

Lamar Jackson got a surprise call-out on Wednesday night.
Not from any of the New Orleans Saints ahead of the Baltimore Ravens' Monday night matchup or from any of his AFC North archrivals.
Nope, it was from All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho.
"I'll even whip Lamar Jackson's ass!" Jericho bellowed amid a promo in which he said he was ready for an open challenge.
There was no impromptu showdown to be had, but a day later, Jackson smiled about hearing his name called out by the all-time great sports entertainer.
"I got called out!" Jackson said Thursday. "I wasn't thinking he was going to call me out, you know, Chris Jericho called me out. I didn't really hear what he said at first and then they told me and I started laughing, I'm like this man is crazy. I enjoyed it though because growing up I was a huge fan of wrestling."
The "altercation" took place on Wednesday during AEW Dynamite, the organization's flagship show, which was held at the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore.
Jackson is hardly the first NFLer to find himself on AEW TV. The organization, owned and operated by Jacksonville Jaguars chief football strategy officer Tony Khan, has had Steelers Pat Freiermuth and Najee Harris on screen, and even Jackson’s head coach John Harbaugh, among others.
While Wednesday night appears to have just been some good, old-fashioned heel work from Jericho in cutting down a hometown hero, should Jackson and Jericho ever square off, they would each boast impressive resumes.
The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Jackson is a former AP NFL Most Valuable Player, a two-time Pro Bowler and the first quarterback in NFL history with two 1,000-yard rushing seasons.
The 6-foot, 225-pound Jericho is the son of former NHL player Ted Irvine, the lead singer of the band Fozzy and a former WWE and AEW world champion.
With Jackson playing on the final year of his current contract, maybe another opportunity has arisen?