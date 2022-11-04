Ravens QB Lamar Jackson responds to AEW wrestler Chris Jericho's challenge 

Lamar Jackson got a surprise call-out on Wednesday night.

Not from any of the New Orleans Saints ahead of the Baltimore Ravens' Monday night matchup or from any of his AFC North archrivals.

Nope, it was from All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho.

"I'll even whip Lamar Jackson's ass!" Jericho bellowed amid a promo in which he said he was ready for an open challenge.

There was no impromptu showdown to be had, but a day later, Jackson smiled about hearing his name called out by the all-time great sports entertainer.