Ravens QB Lamar Jackson expected to be activated from reserve/COVID list, start vs. Cowboys

The most important player on the field is expected to be back for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to be activated from the reserve/COVID list and start vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning, per a source.

The news comes a day after the Ravens activated running back Mark Ingram and defensive lineman Calais Campbell and Jihad Ward﻿. The Ravens had 10 players remaining on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday, including Jackson.

Jackson was part of the many Ravens who missed Week 12's Wednesday night loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was rescheduled multiple times due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization. The issues led to the rescheduling of their Week 13 matchup vs. the Cowboys from Thursday to Tuesday.

Ravens president and CEO Dick Cass released a statement on Saturday on the matter and revealed that they had at least four unique strains of COVID-19 within the facility.