Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts highlight September Players of the Month

Whether it be through the air or on the ground, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has delivered astounding performances week in and week out through the first month of the NFL campaign.

Following three weeks of play, Jackson leads the NFL with 10 touchdown passes and 12 total scores.

On the strength of his stellar start, Jackson led the way when the NFL Players of the Month for September were released on Thursday morning.

In keying the Ravens' 2-1 start, Jackson, the AFC Offensive Player of the Month, has been sensational in each game, compiling 749 yards passing, the aforementioned 10 TD passes and just two interceptions on 56-of-88 passing.

Jackson, who ran for a QB-record 11th career 100-yard game during the month, added 243 yards rushing and two TD runs.