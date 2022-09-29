Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts highlight September Players of the Month

Whether it be through the air or on the ground, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has delivered astounding performances week in and week out through the first month of the NFL campaign.
Following three weeks of play, Jackson leads the NFL with 10 touchdown passes and 12 total scores.
On the strength of his stellar start, Jackson led the way when the NFL Players of the Month for September were released on Thursday morning.
In keying the Ravens' 2-1 start, Jackson, the AFC Offensive Player of the Month, has been sensational in each game, compiling 749 yards passing, the aforementioned 10 TD passes and just two interceptions on 56-of-88 passing.
Jackson, who ran for a QB-record 11th career 100-yard game during the month, added 243 yards rushing and two TD runs.
This is Jackson's second career Offensive Player of the Month accolade. His first was in November of 2019 -- the same season he won AP NFL Most Valuable Player.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, another dynamic dual-threat under center, garnered NFC Offensive Player of the Month. Leading the way for the 3-0 Eagles, Hurts has seven total TDs (four passing) through September. He's passed for an NFC-high 916 yards (66 of 98) with just one interception and a conference-best 106.5 QB rating. On the ground, Hurts has added 167 yards.
Heading into Thursday night, the Miami Dolphins are undefeated and it's not just their headline-grabbing offense that's responsible. The Dolphins defense has also been outstanding and much of the thanks goes to free-agent pickup Melvin Ingram. Ingram has totaled two sacks, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a pass defended and two fumble recoveries -- including a fumble recovery for a score. The defensive lineman's stellar contributions netted him AFC Defensive Player of the Month.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has been outstanding so far this season and so too has been Bucs linebacker Devin White, who was recognized as NFC Defensive Player of the Month. White's racked up 24 tackles (eight per game) so far this season, with three sacks, three tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a forced fumble for 2-1 Tampa.
Atop the NFL with an average net per punt of 49.6 yards, Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. Townsend's 55.6 yards per punt also leads the AFC. With a long punt of 74 yards so far this season, Townsend has also put five of his 11 punts down inside the 20-yard line.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Month also went to a punter, as the San Francisco 49ers' Mitch Wishnowsky took the honors. Wishnowsky is tied with Townsend for the longest punt of the season so far (74 yards), and is averaging 46.8 yards per punt with a net of 43.3. Wishnowsky has placed eight of his 13 punts inside the 20 and perhaps more impressively has placed six inside the 10-yard line.
There was little doubt who would take home NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month after Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd's start to his career. Lloyd has been a guiding force in the Jaguars' surprising 2-1 start and leads all rookies with 24 tackles and six passes defensed, and is tied for tops among rookies with two interceptions.
New Orleans Saints first-round pick Chris Olave hauled in NFL Offensive Player of the Month. Olave leads all rookies with 268 receiving yards and his 17 receptions are second among rookies.