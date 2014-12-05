Around the NFL

Ravens players sound off on Haloti Ngata's suspension

Published: Dec 05, 2014 at 01:45 AM

The Ravens' playoff odds are still hanging in the balance, which is why the loss of Haloti Ngata, who was suspended four games Thursday, didn't play well in the Ravens' locker room.

"It's definitely difficult to hear," Torrey Smith said, via The Baltimore Sun. "He's expressed how disappointed that he is. I know he's hurt for it, and we're going to be hurt by it. But we have a lot of guys who have the ability and they got to step up."

Added cornerback Asa Jackson, twice hit with drug-related suspensions: "It's tough," Jackson said. "You feel for that guy and for his family because, as someone who has a little experience with that, I know I'm not a bad person and I know Haloti is not a bad person. But people on the outside are going to say probably some hurtful things to him and his family. I'm hoping and praying that he and his family are going to deal with that. I just want to support my teammate."

The Ravens have the type of locker room that should be able to absorb the loss emotionally, but Ngata's on-field abilities will create a void against the run.

Baltimore faces a few teams with formidable backfields down the home stretch and will need its defensive line to adjust accordingly.

While they sort out the game plan, though, the healing process will need to be expedited. The Ravens are in the middle of the most log-jammed division in football with little room to dwell on another significant loss.

