Ravens players dance on Titans' logo after fourth-quarter INT

In the regular-season matchup between Baltimore and Tennessee in November, a pregame dustup occurred when Titans players gathered on the Ravens' midfield logo. The event included a heated exchange between coaches John Harbaugh and Mike Vrabel.

Baltimore players didn't forget the disrespect.

Following a late fourth-quarter interception by cornerback Marcus Peters﻿, a flock of Ravens defenders danced on the Titans' logo, celebrating a game-icing turnover.

"I was just following my teammates. I had no idea that was happening," Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "I didn't know it was happening until I got there. But at the end of the day, respect is earned. Respect is earned."

The Ravens were penalized 15 yards for taunting.

It mattered not as Lamar Jackson and the offense earned two first downs to officially put the game to bed for a 20-13 Baltimore victory.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters after the game he didn't have any extended thoughts on the Ravens' celebration.

"Nope. I coach the Titans, not the Ravens," Vrabel said.