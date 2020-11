John Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel exchange words after Titans gather at Ravens logo

The action started early between the Ravens and Titans on Sunday.

It started with Tennessee holding a pregame meeting at midfield at M&T Bank Stadium and ended with a spirited chat between coaches John Harbaugh and Mike Vrabel.

Harbaugh appeared to take exception to the gathering on the Ravens logo and could be seen confronting Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler, while receiver A.J. Brown intervened. Words were exchanged but nothing more. Vrabel and Harbaugh then addressed the situation with an official, the former seemingly irritated that this had become a thing.