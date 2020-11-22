John Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel exchange words after Titans gather at Ravens logo

The action started early between the Ravens and Titans on Sunday.

It started with Tennessee holding a pregame meeting at midfield at M&T Bank Stadium and ended with a spirited chat between coaches John Harbaugh and Mike Vrabel.

Harbaugh appeared to take exception to the gathering on the Ravens logo and could be seen confronting Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler﻿, while receiver A.J. Brown intervened. Words were exchanged but nothing more. Vrabel and Harbaugh then addressed the situation with an official, the former seemingly irritated that this had become a thing.