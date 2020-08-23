Around the NFL

Ravens planning to trade or release Earl Thomas

Published: Aug 23, 2020 at 11:07 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Following a fight with teammate Chuck Clark on Friday, safety Earl Thomas was sent home.

Now the Ravens will part ways for good, as the team is planning to trade or release the Pro Bowl defensive back, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. Either way, his time in Baltimore is expected to end after just one season.

It is more likely that Thomas will be released, Rapoport added, though not impossible that he would be traded. However, with $10 million on his contract and the added complications due to COVID-19, a trade would be difficult.

Among possible landing spots for Thomas, Rapoport mentioned the Cowboys as they've long been hopeful of bringing in Thomas, who played high school and college ball in Texas. Though Dallas likely wouldn't trade for Thomas, the Cowboys could well pounce on him if he's released.

Rapoport also mentioned the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Texans as possible landing spots for Thomas.

Thomas' expected exit from Baltimore comes two days after he got into a fight at practice with Clark. In the aftermath, the Ravens sent the seven-time Pro Bowler home and told him not to return for practice on Saturday or Sunday. The Ravens' practice Sunday was set to start at 1 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, Thomas posted a statement that included his explanation of how the Clark altercation came to be: "A mental error on my part. A busted coverage that I tried to explain calmly meet with built up aggression turned into me getting into with a teammate."

The social media post also contained team practice video and was eventually deleted.

This is set to be Thomas' second infamous departure from a team as his days with the Seahawks -- which covered eight seasons, three All-Pro selections and a Super Bowl win -- concluded with him flipping off the Seattle sideline while he was being carted off after sustaining a broken leg. It's also not the first time he's reportedly had an incident with a teammate, as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo referenced an altercation with defensive lineman Brandon Williams last year.

Though it's still to be determined if it's via cut or swap, it appears Thomas' days in Baltimore have concluded and after his latest transgression, he's a Raven nevermore.

