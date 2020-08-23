Ravens planning to trade or release Earl Thomas

On Saturday, Thomas posted a statement that included his explanation of how the Clark altercation came to be: "A mental error on my part. A busted coverage that I tried to explain calmly meet with built up aggression turned into me getting into with a teammate."

The social media post also contained team practice video and was eventually deleted.

This is set to be Thomas' second infamous departure from a team as his days with the Seahawks -- which covered eight seasons, three All-Pro selections and a Super Bowl win -- concluded with him flipping off the Seattle sideline while he was being carted off after sustaining a broken leg. It's also not the first time he's reportedly had an incident with a teammate, as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo referenced an altercation with defensive lineman Brandon Williams last year.