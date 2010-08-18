Ravens lose RT Cousins, Gaither's replacement, to headaches

The Ravens, already thin along their offensive line, lost another potential starter Wednesday when right tackle Oniel Cousins was carted off the field with a headache, The Baltimore Sun reported.
After coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Cousins developed a headache, one Ravens official told the newspaper that the third-year pro would be checked for a concussion. However, another official indicated that Cousins' departure could be an effect from a throat operation that benched the lineman for the first week of training camp.
Cousins was playing at right tackle in place of Jared Gaither, who has suffered through numerous injuries and might miss the regular-season opener. With Cousins and Gaither out, the Ravens turned to Tony Moll, who earlier missed camp time because of a concussion.
"Since I've been here, I haven't had much of a chance to get in there with the ones," Moll told The Sun. "That's really what I've been pushing for, improving myself. And that's what it takes to be able to get in there with the ones and gain the confidence of the coaches and the staff."
David Hale (tailbone), center Matt Birk (neck), tackle Stefan Rodgers (partially dislocated shoulder) and guard Daniel Sanders (shoulder) also aren't practicing because of injuries.