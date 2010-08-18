Ravens lose RT Cousins, Gaither's replacement, to headaches

Published: Aug 18, 2010 at 01:55 PM

The Ravens, already thin along their offensive line, lost another potential starter Wednesday when right tackle Oniel Cousins was carted off the field with a headache, The Baltimore Sun reported.

After coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Cousins developed a headache, one Ravens official told the newspaper that the third-year pro would be checked for a concussion. However, another official indicated that Cousins' departure could be an effect from a throat operation that benched the lineman for the first week of training camp.

Cousins was playing at right tackle in place of Jared Gaither, who has suffered through numerous injuries and might miss the regular-season opener. With Cousins and Gaither out, the Ravens turned to Tony Moll, who earlier missed camp time because of a concussion.

"Since I've been here, I haven't had much of a chance to get in there with the ones," Moll told The Sun. "That's really what I've been pushing for, improving myself. And that's what it takes to be able to get in there with the ones and gain the confidence of the coaches and the staff."

David Hale (tailbone), center Matt Birk (neck), tackle Stefan Rodgers (partially dislocated shoulder) and guard Daniel Sanders (shoulder) also aren't practicing because of injuries.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson (illness) questionable vs. Lions; four Ravens placed on reserve/COVID-19 list 

The Ravens placed DTs Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike﻿ and edge rushers Justin Houston and Jaylon Ferguson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lamar Jackson heads a list of players who are questionable or out for Sunday versus the Lions.
news

NFL seeing more coverage busts? Plus, a fourth-down revolution and my favorite Week 3 projections

Is the NFL experiencing more coverage busts than normal in 2021? Are teams changing the way they look at fourth down? Cynthia Frelund answers those questions and also supplies her favorite player projections for Week 3.
news

2021 NFL season: Michael F. Florio's Week 3 fantasy football matchups

Michael F. Florio breaks down the top fantasy football matchups for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 24

﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ has missed just two games in his storied career. Will Sunday be the third? The Cardinals' Pro Bowl wideout is a game-day decision for Sunday against the Jaguars, per coach Kliff Kingsbury. Hopkins, who has not practiced all week, is nursing a rib injury.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW