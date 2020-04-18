Ravens, LB Jake Ryan agree to one-year contract

A starter during his three-year run in Green Bay, linebacker Jake Ryan's stay in Jacksonville last season saw him play in just two games and end the year on injured reserve.
When he returns to the field he will now be with Baltimore, as Ryan has signed a one-year deal with the Ravens, pending a physical, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning via a source informed of the situation.
Ryan tallied back-to-back 80-plus-tackle seasons in 2016-2017 with Green Bay, started 27 games over three seasons there and was also a valued special teams contributor.
» The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that restricted free agent running back Brian Hill signed his original-round (fifth round) tender. Originally drafted in the fifth round in 2017, Hill played in 12 games last year with two starts and ran for 323 yards and totaled three touchdowns.
» The Miami Dolphins have waived linebackers Jake Carlock and Jamal Davis II, receivers Andy Jones and Terry Wright, cornerback Linden Stephens and defensive tackle Gerald Willis.
»Denver Broncos offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson and defensive lineman Mike Purcell have signed their second-round tenders, the team announced. Both players figure to be key pieces for their respective sides of the ball in the 2020 season; Wilkinson played in 15 games (12 starts) and Purcell played in 13 games (seven starts) in 2019.
Cornerback Shakial Taylor, safety Trey Marshall and receivers Diontae Spencer and Tim Patrick all signed their tenders.