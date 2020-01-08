Around the NFL

Ravens' Judon: Stopping Derrick Henry 'starts with us'

Published: Jan 08, 2020 at 01:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots got bulldozed by Derrick Henry, getting blasted from the playoffs by the behemoth running back. The Baltimore Ravens have designs not to suffer the same fate.

But how does one tackle a speeding bus, determined to leave tire marks up your back?

It's the riddle the Ravens must solve Saturday night.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football Wednesday, Baltimore linebacker Matthew Judon said slowing Henry is about getting to the RB before he can get up to speed.

"Start fast. We want to hit him as many times as possible," Judon said. "We know he's a good running back, but it all starts with us. Our communication, our assignment, and our technique. As long as we do that, we're going to be able to attack him in different ways that he hasn't seen this year. We understand that he's one of the best running backs in the league, and we can't sleep on him because once he gets started he's a hard tackle."

Henry rushed for 182 yards in the Titans' win over New England last weekend, the most rush yards against the Patriots in the playoffs in the Bill Belichick era. While the Pats seemed content to play 2-high safeties much of the game to shut off the pass and gamble Henry couldn't beat their front all game (a gambit that failed), don't expect a similar approach from an aggressive Baltimore team.

"Guys didn't seem like they were too interested in tackling him," safety Earl Thomas said of the Patriots, via the Ravens' official team website. "So, our mindset is a little different. We're going to try to swarm and we'll see how it plays out."

During the 2019 season, Henry led the NFL in rush yards (1,540), carries (303) and tied for first in rushing TDs (16). The 6-foot-3, 247-pound back has churned out an average of 154.0 rushing yards since Week 10 (including playoffs).

Henry is a freight train, rumbling down the tracks. Let him get up to speed, and the running back is liable to iron you to the turf. The RB is at his best when he can gain the edge, turn upfield, get all his momentum going and treat defensive backs like tiny fruit flies keen to be smushed.

Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey knows setting the edge by defensive backs will be key.

"I really think it's going to take all 11," Humphrey said. "He's 6-foot-3, and he has really elite speed also. He can run people over here and there all the time, but if he gets to the edge, he can really outrun you."

Henry not only can spark a big play, he grinds defenses down and takes advantage later. The Titans RB has 1,073 rushing yards in the second halves of games this season (including playoffs). That is the most second-half rushing yards in a season since 1998, when Falcons' Jamal Anderson (1,222) and Broncos Terrell Davis (1,074) each had more and led their teams to Super Bowl XXXIII.

The Ravens enter with one of the best run defenses in the NFL, ranking fifth, allowing 93.4 yards per game. Henry, however, has pounded even good run Ds this season. In six games against top-10 run defenses (including playoffs), Henry has averaged 111.5 rushing yards on 21.5 carries, 5.2 carries per pop, and averaged a TD per tilt.

Baltimore knows Henry is the engine of the Titans' offense. Keeping him in first- and second-gear all game could determine who moves on to the AFC Championship Game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Around The NFL Podcast: Remembering Wess with Zak Keefer, GM rankings and draft QBs with Nate Tice

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news around the NFL, but not without first sitting down to talk to The Athletic's Zak Keefer about his beautiful article on Chris Wesseling. 
news

Bill Belichick: Julian Edelman is a player who has 'come further than most every other' he's coached

In the aftermath of Julian Edelman's retirement, Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered another huge compliment on Thursday, remarking on Edelman's stellar improvement from a college quarterback to a terrific receiver.
news

Browns, Giants, 'majority' of Bears players announce they will skip voluntary in-person offseason workouts

In announcements sent by the NFL Players Association Thursday, a 'majority' of Bears players and Giants and Browns players said they will not participate in in-person voluntary workouts.
news

Broncos' surplus at receiver makes DaeSean Hamilton possible trade candidate

With a loaded, healthy wide receiving corps on hand, the Denver Broncos may be shopping DaeSean Hamilton as the 2021 NFL Draft approaches, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 
news

Bill Belichick: Evaluating draft prospects in 2021 is 'definitely different'

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick spoke with reporters Thursday about how the team has needed to adjust this year when evaluating prospects based on a limited evaluation process. 
news

Cordarrelle Patterson agrees to one-year, $3 million contract with Falcons

One day after visiting Atlanta, the Falcons are singing kick return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson on a one-year, $3 million deal, a source tells NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
news

Aldon Smith signs one-year contract with Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are adding Aldon Smith on a one-year deal, pairing the veteran pass rusher with Carlos Dunlap.
news

Roundup: Steelers re-sign LB Vince Williams to one-year deal

Veteran linebacker Vince Williams is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.
news

Robert Woods: Rams offense 'looking loaded once again' with Stafford, Jackson additions

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods joined the Good Morning Football crew on Thursday morning to discuss how the offense will look after the additions of QB Matthew Stafford and WR DeSean Jackson.
news

Vikings DT Michael Pierce 'ready to roll' after opting out of 2020 season

Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce is back in Minnesota after opting out of the 2020 season -- a decision he says he regrets to an extent.
news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb aiming to be 'better version' of himself in 2021

As a rookie, CeeDee Lamb recorded 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns. The Dallas Cowboys wideout believes he can take it to another level in 2021.
news

Giovani Bernard invigorated by Bucs' winning environment: 'You can already feel the difference'

Now entering his ninth professional season, Giovani Bernard spent the first eight years of his career as a satellite back with the Bengals. His decision to leave Cincy this offseason to join Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Bucs was an opportunity he felt was too good to pass up.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW