Ravens' John Harbaugh: 'Best safety ever taken'

The Ravens' smarts stand in contrast to the Denver Broncos later in the night. Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler could have slid down after a long reception with time dwindling, not scored, and allowed Denver to take time off the clock and likely win. Instead, he went in and Gary Kubiak eschewed a two-point try to go up nine points. Kansas City got the ball with plenty of time to drive for the game-tying score, added the two-point conversion and ultimately won in overtime.