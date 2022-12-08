Ravens hoping to end four-game losing streak against rising Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens are sitting in a decent spot entering Week 14, but they know their next task won't be an easy one.

The Ravens meet the Steelers this weekend in Baltimore, a team they haven't defeated in over two years. They're well aware of this fact, which only stings more when considering each game has been decided by five points or fewer.

"Yeah, we know," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said Wednesday. "We know. We're excited about the game."

Andrews' succinct answer says it all: Baltimore is tired of losing to Pittsburgh, especially a Steelers team that clawed its way into the postseason last year and is battling through a significant transition at quarterback. If ever there was a time to take down the Steelers and end their recent run of success, it's now.

Baltimore has its own flaws to address. The Ravens have been held to 13 or fewer points in two of their last three games and have struggled mightily on the ground, with starting running back Gus Edwards averaging just 2.9 yards per carry in his last two contests.

Lamar Jackson isn't likely to play this weekend, leaving the keys to the offense in the hands of backup Tyler Huntley and increasing the level of difficulty for a Ravens offense that was already having a hard time getting going. Historically speaking, Jackson's anticipated absence doesn't bode well: The Ravens are 1-5 without him since 2020, scoring their lone win in thrilling finish in Chicago in Week 11 last season. They're also averaging nearly eight fewer points per game without Jackson.

Huntley hasn't won any of his last three starts, owning a 1-3 mark as the lead man under center. Simply put, it won't be easy for the Ravens against a Steelers team that believes it is finally hitting its stride.

"We're always in the chase, man," Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "As long as we have games and as long as we got another team to play, then we always feel like we're in the chase. Even with the situation we're in right now. Right now, we're just worried about stacking bricks and stacking wins.