Ravens hiring Rob Ryan, Anthony Weaver to fill defensive assistant vacancies

Photographers, get your glamour shots ready -- Rob Ryan is back in the NFL.
The longtime defensive assistant with a flowing, silver mane is joining the Baltimore Ravens' staff as inside linebackers coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed.
Ryan has spent much of the last five years out of football, working on Buffalo's staff as assistant head coach in 2016, then returning to the NFL as Washington's linebackers coach in 2019. He didn't work for a team last season, but will be back in the league again with the Ravens.
Baltimore is a familiar place for the Ryan family. Rob's brother, Rex, worked as an assistant in Baltimore from 1999-2008, serving as defensive coordinator in his final four seasons there and overlapping with current Ravens head coach John Harbaugh in 2008 before taking the head job with the Jets.
Rob, meanwhile, has coached in the NFL for 20 seasons with a number of teams, once jumping ship from one team to another in memorable fashion: Ryan once dropped his keys on the head coach's desk, drove across the street to McDonald's for a Big Mac before 8 a.m., and never returned. He has a penchant for being a rather noticeable assistant, displaying the trademark fiery nature of the Ryan family while also sporting a great head of hair.
Ryan replaces departed inside linebackers coach Mike Macdonald, who left Harbaugh's staff in Baltimore to become the defensive coordinator for Harbaugh's brother, Jim, at Michigan. Defensive line coach Joe Cullen also left to become Urban Meyer's defensive coordinator on the new staff in Jacksonville, creating another vacancy. Former Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will replace Cullen as defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Baltimore will have to weather the changes in order to maintain its level of performance that saw the Ravens reach the playoffs once again in 2020. Their new members will have experience on their side.