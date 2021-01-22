Around the NFL

Ravens hiring Rob Ryan, Anthony Weaver to fill defensive assistant vacancies

Published: Jan 22, 2021 at 01:39 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Photographers, get your glamour shots ready -- Rob Ryan is back in the NFL.

The longtime defensive assistant with a flowing, silver mane is joining the Baltimore Ravens' staff as inside linebackers coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed.

Ryan has spent much of the last five years out of football, working on Buffalo's staff as assistant head coach in 2016, then returning to the NFL as Washington's linebackers coach in 2019. He didn't work for a team last season, but will be back in the league again with the Ravens.

Baltimore is a familiar place for the Ryan family. Rob's brother, Rex, worked as an assistant in Baltimore from 1999-2008, serving as defensive coordinator in his final four seasons there and overlapping with current Ravens head coach John Harbaugh in 2008 before taking the head job with the Jets.

Rob, meanwhile, has coached in the NFL for 20 seasons with a number of teams, once jumping ship from one team to another in memorable fashion: Ryan once dropped his keys on the head coach's desk, drove across the street to McDonald's for a Big Mac before 8 a.m., and never returned. He has a penchant for being a rather noticeable assistant, displaying the trademark fiery nature of the Ryan family while also sporting a great head of hair.

Ryan replaces departed inside linebackers coach Mike Macdonald, who left Harbaugh's staff in Baltimore to become the defensive coordinator for Harbaugh's brother, Jim, at Michigan. Defensive line coach Joe Cullen also left to become Urban Meyer's defensive coordinator on the new staff in Jacksonville, creating another vacancy. Former Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will replace Cullen as defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Baltimore will have to weather the changes in order to maintain its level of performance that saw the Ravens reach the playoffs once again in 2020. Their new members will have experience on their side.

Related Content

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he's out of concussion protocol

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ has cleared concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, the quarterback told the media on Friday. 
news

The Locker Room Podcast: Gerald McCoy explains difference between professional vs. pro

Michael Robinson and Brian Billick welcome Gerald McCoy to the show.
news

Buccaneers to activate DT Vita Vea for Sunday's NFC Championship Game vs. Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a big piece of their defensive interior available to play Sunday, as DT Vita Vea is being activated off injured reserve. 
news

NFL community mourns passing of Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron

Henry "Hank" Aaron, Major League Baseball's former longtime home run king, passed away Friday. He was 86. Members of the NFL community took to social media to honor his life.
news

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown (knee) out Sunday vs. Packers

Antonio Brown is out for Sunday's NFC Championship Game with a knee injury, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians announced Friday. 
news

Former Buccaneers HC, Falcons OC Dirk Koetter retires from coaching

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and recent Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter announced his retirement.

news

Steelers TE Vance McDonald retires after eight seasons

Defenders will no longer live in fear of being stiff-armed to the turf by Pittsburgh Steelers tight end ﻿Vance McDonald﻿. The 30-year-old veteran announced his retirement Friday. 
news

Alex Smith: 'Crazy gifted' Dwayne Haskins needs to 'eliminate' distractions

Alex Smith, who has mentored the likes of ﻿Colin Kaepernick﻿ and ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, said former teammate Dwayne Haskins can turn his career around if he cuts out the outside noise limiting his ability on the field. 
news

Sean Payton on Drew Brees: 'He's as courageous and as tough a player as I've ever been around'

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Drew Brees' wife revealed that the 42-year-old Saints QB was playing through a torn rotator cuff and a torn fascia in his foot.
news

Defensive-minded Chargers HC Brandon Staley hopes to give Justin Herbert a 'dual education'

His defensive reputation precedes him, but new Chargers coach Brandon Staley wants the world to know he's excited to showcase his offensive acumen. With a hotshot QB like Justin Herbert﻿ at his disposal, it's not hard to understand his enthusiasm.
news

Washington Football Team to make Jennifer King a full-time offensive assistant

The Washington Football Team will make Jennifer King a full-time offensive assistant after she spent the 2020 season as a coaching intern, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW