Ravens hiring Rob Ryan, Anthony Weaver to fill defensive assistant vacancies

Photographers, get your glamour shots ready -- Rob Ryan is back in the NFL.

The longtime defensive assistant with a flowing, silver mane is joining the Baltimore Ravens' staff as inside linebackers coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed.

Ryan has spent much of the last five years out of football, working on Buffalo's staff as assistant head coach in 2016, then returning to the NFL as Washington's linebackers coach in 2019. He didn't work for a team last season, but will be back in the league again with the Ravens.

Baltimore is a familiar place for the Ryan family. Rob's brother, Rex, worked as an assistant in Baltimore from 1999-2008, serving as defensive coordinator in his final four seasons there and overlapping with current Ravens head coach John Harbaugh in 2008 before taking the head job with the Jets.