Ravens' Hayden Hurst 'good to go' for training camp

Hayden Hurst's rookie season never got off the ground after a Jones fracture in his foot sidelined him four games to start the season.
The Baltimore Ravens first-round tight end compiled just 13 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown as the foot injury set him back and nagged the entire campaign.
Offseason questions about durability persisted this spring when the Ravens held Hurst out of some OTAs due to a hamstring tweak.
After rejecting the idea that he might be questionable heading toward training camp, Hurst told 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore on Wednesday that he's "good to go" once camp starts on July 24.
"Kind of felt it all last year, was never really at 100 percent," Hurst said. "Obviously, you kind of have the aches and pains of a screw being in my foot. But I'm good to go now, all healthy, don't feel it and feel 100 percent."
The 25-year-old second-year player said he gained 15 pounds of muscle this offseason, hoping to play in the 260-pound range rather than the 247 he was at last season when he felt like he was "getting pushed around a little bit."
Hurst said he believes the added weight will not only help him remain healthy but also increase his production on the field.
"I just feel strong. When I'm in and out of cuts and guys are on me at the top of my routes, I'm able to get separation better," he told 105.7 The Fan. "Obviously I'm able to hold the point of attack better blocking and stuff, so that's going to be fun. I'm just excited. It's going to be a really good year."
With questions at the receiver position, there will be plenty of opportunities for Ravens tight ends to feast in 2019. Hurst could be a big beneficiary of a TE-centric offense surrounding Lamar Jackson. First, he needs to stay healthy. Heading into training camp, Hurst insists he is.