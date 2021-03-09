Around the NFL

Ravens GM: Lamar Jackson's long-term deal 'may take a little time'

Published: Mar 09, 2021 at 12:20 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ earned the starting job in Baltimore during his rookie year, dazzled the league and took home NFL MVP in his second season, and won his first playoff game in his third campaign.

Is year four the one in which he gets a lucrative new contract? That's not as easy, it seems.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke with reporters Tuesday and covered how the team aims to go about securing Jackson's services for the long haul. His main message was understandably simple: The Ravens love Jackson, but they're going to get it done on their time.

"We're confident and committed to getting a long-term deal done," DeCosta said. "It may take a little time, but we're going to try."

Jackson is essentially next up in the line of prominent quarterbacks due for big paydays after ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ agreed to terms on a four-year, $160 million deal to stay with the Cowboys. But unlike Prescott, the Ravens aren't quite up against the clock at this point, thanks to Baltimore's savvy decision to move into the first round and take Jackson with the 32nd pick, an act that gave the Ravens a chance to keep Jackson on a fifth-year option.

Because of their differences in security and timeline, DeCosta said the Prescott deal doesn't affect how they'll approach re-signing Jackson.

"We have a strategy and a relationship," DeCosta said. ... "It's up to us to get a deal done."

A deal doesn't need to be imminent, but a couple of Jackson's 2018 draft classmates have less certain futures that will require addressing within a year. Tight end ﻿Mark Andrews﻿ and tackle ﻿Orlando Brown﻿ are both entering the final year of their rookie contracts, but at very different positions of opinion.

Everything is rosy between Andrews and the Ravens, it seems.

"I love everything about Mark," DeCosta said. "He's the type of guy we want to keep."

The Ravens love Brown, too, even if he doesn't quite love them back these days.

"We're blessed to have him on the team," DeCosta said, via Ravens editorial director Ryan Mink. "He's under contract and he understands that. We'll do best for what's Orlando and we'll do what's best for the Ravens."

Brown requested a trade this offseason because, after playing left tackle in place of Ronnie Stanley and doing well, he doesn't want to go back to right tackle. Brown played left tackle in college, and left tackle commands a higher salary than right tackle.

Stanley is entrenched as Baltimore's left tackle, though, and Brown's role at right tackle gives Baltimore a premier tandem at the position that the team understandably wouldn't want to break up.

It sounds as if the Ravens won't convince Brown otherwise -- "That's just how he sees himself," DeCosta said of Brown's insistence on playing on the left side -- so a divorce could be ahead. But as DeCosta said, he'll do what's best for the Ravens, too, meaning he's not going to rush a trade just to end the awkwardness.

The prevailing theme from all of this: the Ravens have some work to do to retain their key members, and that's without even discussing April's draft and the upcoming free agency period, which opens next week. Baltimore's best ally, though, is time.

"It's all about what's best for the club," DeCosta said, via The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

Related Content

news

Seahawks won't use tag on Shaquill Griffin, Chris Carson

The Seahawks have cap space to clear, meaning the franchise tag isn't a tool they'll likely use in 2021. They certainly won't use it on CB Shaquill Griffin or RB Chris Carson, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Chicago Bears to use franchise tag on star WR Allen Robinson

The Chicago Bears are administering their franchise tag on former Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Lions won't use franchise tag on WR Kenny Golladay

On the same day the Lions officially welcomed an under-the-radar signing to bolster their changing receiving corps, they're likely saying goodbye to their best option at the position. Detroit does not plan on franchise tagging ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

2021 NFL franchise tag tracker: Chris Godwin, Marcus Maye, Brandon Scherff among players tagged

The deadline for NFL teams to place the franchise or transition tags on prospective free agents is approaching, and clubs around the league have some decisions to make.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes: We're 'absolutely not' out of draft's QB market

The Lions trade for Jared Goff gave the impression they were settled at QB for the at least the next few years. But on the latest episode of the Huddle & Flow podcast, new GM Brad Holmes rejected the notion he's out of the QB market for the upcoming draft.
news

Jaguars franchise tag offensive tackle Cam Robinson

Cam Robinson will not be leaving Jacksonville for the time being. The Jaguars placed their franchise tag on the offensive tackle, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Buccaneers placing franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin

﻿Chris Godwin﻿ isn't seeing free agency this year. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are placing the franchise tag on the Pro Bowl receiver, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Patrick Peterson: Return to Cardinals 'out of my control'

Patrick Peterson liked the Cardinals signing of J.J. Watt, but the corner isn't sure if he'll be playing alongside the pass-rusher. Peterson said he plans to continue his career whether or not he remains in the desert. 
news

Ravens LB Patrick Queen thinks film study will lead to Year 2 leap: 'My game is going to transcend

﻿Patrick Queen﻿ got off to a hot start in 2020 but struggled down the stretch. The LSU product believes that he'll be ready for a Year 2 leap with a full offseason of film-work. 
news

Giants place franchise tag on DL Leonard Williams

﻿Leonard Williams﻿ is staying in New York for at least another season. The Giants are expected to franchise tag the defensive lineman, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Packers WR Devin Funchess, Bills C Mitch Morse take pay cuts

In light of the salary cap crunch for 2021, Packers WR Devin Funchess and Bills C Mitch Morse took pay cuts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW