Ravens given second life after crazy comeback win

The Ravens survived a game in which Flacco had a lazy fumble and an ugly interception. His best receiver Steve Smith left with a back injury. By the end of the game, Flacco was throwing to Marlon Brown, Kamar Aiken, Darren Waller, and Nick Boyle. The Steelers knew they could blitz in critical situations because the Ravens receivers couldn't get open. But when Flacco was given a third life, he executed an excellent drive at the end of regulation without any timeouts to set up a game-tying field goal.