Around the NFL

Ravens given second life after crazy comeback win

Published: Oct 01, 2015 at 05:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Joe Flacco walked off Heinz Field after taking a sack on fourth-and-10, trailing by three points, with just over two minutes remaining Thursday night. The Baltimore Ravens' season looked all but over at 0-4.

Little did we know the fun part of the game was just starting.

The Ravens outlasted their bitter rivals 23-20 in overtime after a series of critical late failures by the Steelers. After Flacco's sack, the Steelers were unable to convert a first down. And then kicker Josh Scobee missed his second field goal in the final two and a half minutes of regulation. Justin Tucker's 52-yard field goal in overtime was a reminder how valuable a good kicker can be. Now 2-2, the Steelers might just be undefeated with better kicker play.

The Ravens survived a game in which Flacco had a lazy fumble and an ugly interception. His best receiver Steve Smith left with a back injury. By the end of the game, Flacco was throwing to Marlon Brown, Kamar Aiken, Darren Waller, and Nick Boyle. The Steelers knew they could blitz in critical situations because the Ravens receivers couldn't get open. But when Flacco was given a third life, he executed an excellent drive at the end of regulation without any timeouts to set up a game-tying field goal.

The Ravens appeared to lose the game multiple times in regulation, but their defense did a fine job bottling up Vick. He finished with only 124 yards passing on 24 attempts for a dreadful 4.4 average.

After blowing the lead in regulation, the Steelers were also in good position to win the game twice in overtime. They failed on two different fourth-down conversions in Ravens' territory. Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who was electric racking up 150 yards from scrimmage, didn't touch the ball on either fourth down.

Instead, Vick showed his age. On a night where Vick mostly threw short, safe passes, the Steelers called for a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-two in overtime. The Steelers' defense got the ball back again for Pittsburgh and Bell put the team back in scoring range. But coach Mike Tomlin rightfully didn't trust his kicker and the Steelers aggressively called for a pass on fourth-and-one from the Ravens' 33-yard-line. Antonio Brown was open, but Vick airmailed him.

"That last pass is going to haunt me for a long time," Vick said after the game.

Baltimore's season has life at 1-3. And the city of Pittsburgh has all sorts of targets to blame for blowing a 20-7 lead: Vick, Tomlin, offensive coordinator Todd Haley and a kicker who probably won't be on the roster by the time they play again.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills OLB Von Miller (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

Bills pass rusher Von Miller (knee) has been placed on injured reserve and will be forced out of Buffalo's next four games at least, the team announced Thursday.

news

Deshaun Watson avoids non-football questions ahead of regular-season debut with Cleveland Browns

In his first media session since returning from an 11-game suspension, Deshaun Watson refused to answer non-football questions. Cleveland's new QB repeatedly stressed that his focus is on his Browns debut, which just so happens to come against his old team in Houston.

news

Back from injury, Ja'Marr Chase optimistic entering game vs. Chiefs: 'I don't think I can be stopped'

Ja'Marr Chase told reporters Wednesday he feels "great," adding he's free from pain after missing the last month due to a hip injury that took two weeks to discover. The Bengals WR is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs.

news

Rams LB Bobby Wagner on facing Seahawks for first time: 'It's just another game'

Bobby Wagner, who played his first 10 NFL seasons in Seattle, faces the Seahawks on Sunday for the first time, but the Rams LB is approaching it like any other game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Sauce Gardner, Jets excited for challenge of Vikings' talented offense: 'I love going against the best'

The Jets head north to Minneapolis this weekend, where they'll face a Vikings team loaded with weapons. New York is ready for the test.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among November Players of the Month

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the way when the NFL's Players of the Month for November were released Thursday.

news

Jets RB James Robinson 'upset' over sitting in Week 12: 'Obviously, I didn't come here not to play'

Running back James Robinson, who was acquired via trade in November to seemingly become a key contributor for Gang Green, is miffed about being a healthy inactive in Week 12.

news

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins visits shelter on 'Hard Knocks' to serve domestic violence survivors

The fourth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" shared a poignant off-the-field moment where wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins visited a shelter to serve victims of domestic abuse, an issue close to his heart.

news

Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett downplay rumblings of division in Broncos locker room

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett and QB Russell Wilson downplayed a recent report that Wilson had lost support in the Denver locker room.

news

Matt Rhule on what he'd change from Panthers tenure: 'I think I probably would just have taken another job'

Speaking on "The Season with Peter Schrager" podcast, former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule expressed regret for accepting the job.

news

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. intends to forego bowl game, enter 2023 NFL Draft

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the son of the former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, announced on Wednesday that he intends to forego the Nittany Lions' bowl game and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE