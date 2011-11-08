Ravens, Giants ride thrilling victories to move up in rankings

When Willis McGahee runs 60 yards for a touchdown, you know it's your day. At this stage of his career, he's not exactly on top of the list of game-breakers in the league. Or even the top 50. You know it's your day when your starting quarterback goes 10 of 21 for a buck and some change, and you win. Tebowmania didn't hold the ball for 37 seconds like he did vs. Detroit, and his club was better for it. In fact, he quietly rushed for 118 yards. (How the hell does an NFL quarterback quietly rush for 118 yards?) Don't look now, but the Broncos are now in the AFC West race, with a sterling 3-5 record no less.