Ravens, Giants ride thrilling victories to move up in rankings

Seems like there's the Packer machine, and then there's everybody else.
Green Bay actually looked vulnerable in San Diego in spurts, but the third-oldest team in the NFL continues its season-long stay atop the charts. Meanwhile, there's some shuffling in the top 10, with the usual mass hysteria in the middle ranks (11 through 20.)
Think You Can Do Better?
Disagree with Elliot Harrison's power rankings? Head to NFL.com/fanrankings to make your own, Nos. 1-32, in whatever order you choose.
Ironically, it was the bottom of the charts that received the most venom last week, with readers disgusted that we had Miami (30th) ahead of Seattle (31st). I'll let you eat some crow there. Chiefs fans were upset with being lower than the Raiders and Chargers … then Anthony Fasano happened.
I'll eat some crow on the Raiders, who no longer deserve to be hovering anywhere near the top 10 despite one writer's (me) confidence in them. Also, I'll promise no more Kathy Bates references, as two in two years was too much for one of our commenters ("Competitive") last week.
As usual, let the dissension begin ...