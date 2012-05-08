Ravens, free agent WR Jones agree to 2-year deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - Former Houston Texans wide receiver Jacoby Jones has agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year contract.
The 27-year-old Jones gives depth to Baltimore's group of receivers. The Ravens have two established starters in Anquan Boldin and Torrey Smith, but have no proven option at the third receiver spot.
Jones has 127 catches for 1,741 yards and 11 touchdowns over five NFL seasons, all of them with the Texans.
Jones also provides an option to cornerback Lardarius Webb as a punt returner. Jones has three career punt returns for touchdowns and averages 23.3 yards on kickoff returns.