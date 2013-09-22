Ravens' defense smothers Texans in win

Published: Sep 22, 2013 at 09:24 AM

BALTIMORE -- Daryl Smith scored on a 37-yard interception return, Tandon Doss took a punt 82 yards for a touchdown and the Baltimore Ravens smothered the Houston Texans' offense in a 30-9 victory Sunday.

The Ravens (2-1) won despite playing without running back Ray Rice for the first time since 2008. On the inactive list with a strained left hip flexor, Rice was replaced by Bernard Pierce, who ran for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Houston (2-1) led 6-3 before Smith picked off Matt Schaub's pass and took it into the end zone with 2:39 left in the first half. Less than two minutes later, Doss eluded several tacklers during his first career punt return for a touchdown.

The Baltimore defense did the rest. The Ravens have not allowed a touchdown in eight quarters since their season-opening 49-27 defeat in Denver.

Schaub went 25 for 35 for 194 yards and an interception.

