Monday, Jun 15, 2020 06:50 PM

Ravens DE Judon 'pleased' to be tagged, but wants long-term deal

Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Matt Judon has become a valued asset for the Baltimore Ravens' defense, but he'd soon like to secure his worth with a long-term deal.

"I think we have 30 more days to work out a long-term contract," Judon told reporters in a video conference call Monday. "I'm happy to be a Raven. I want to stay here for as long as I play, but I understand that it's a business and they kind of have a bad/good problem to have. We have a lot of young talent."

Coming off his first Pro Bowl season, the Ravens pass rusher signed his franchise tag in late May and assured Baltimore will be getting its 2019 sack leader back for the 2020 season. Teams have until July 15 to sign their franchise-tagged players to long-term deals.

Judon grew his production last year, posting career-high numbers in sacks (9.5), QB hits (33) and forced fumbles (4), while also becoming a key leader for a defense that ranked in the top five in points and yards allowed per game in 2019. Judon's value doesn't end on the field either. The 27-year-old has the ability to play both defensive and outside linebacker, and as a fifth-round pick in 2016, Judon has been a mere blip on the Ravens' cap during his tenure.

"I'm please to be tagged," Judon said. "I feel like only a few players get to go through this in their lifetime. As much as I want stability in the future, I'm proud of where I'm at and where I came. I'm a fifth-round draft pick out of Grand Valley State."

Judon will make a career-high $16.808 million in 2020 under the franchise tag if no long-term deal is reached. Although he'd like to remain in Baltimore and play for a bonafide contender, let alone the team that drafted him out of a Division II school, Judon is certain to cash in on his value. Whether or not that is in Baltimore would remain the only question.

Related Content

Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks (79) gets set at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Giants in overtime, 23-17. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Eagles G Brandon Brooks suffers torn Achilles tendon

The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line took an unexpected blow after guard Brandon Brooks revealed he has suffered a torn Achilles tendon.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fl. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
news

Kyle Shanahan, 49ers agree to new contract through 2025

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan have agreed to a new contract through 2025.
Denver Broncos president Joe Ellis speaks before introducing new head coach Vic Fangio during a news conference at the team's headquarters Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Broncos to observe Juneteenth as permanent holiday

The Denver Broncos team president and CEO Joe Ellis announced Monday during a series of town halls with employees that Juneteenth, June 19, will be a permanent and paid holiday for the organization.
Broncos announce first sports betting partnership for NFL team
news

Broncos announce first sports betting partnership for NFL team

The Denver Broncos and FanDuel Group announced a multi-year partnership on Monday. The deal is the first sports betting partnership for an NFL team. 
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins on the red carpet before the 9th Annual NFL Honors at the Adrienne Arsht Center on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (Todd Rosenberg via the AP)
news

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins joining CNN as contributor

Malcolm Jenkins' activism work at the grassroots level has afforded him a new, unique platform. The New Orleans Saints safety on Monday announced he is joining CNN as a contributor. 
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) reacts during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 44-21. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Multiple Cowboys, Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19

Several Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys players have recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Robert Mathis (98) plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
news

Robert Mathis to be inducted into Colts' Ring of Honor in November

For 14 seasons, Robert Mathis terrorized offensive linemen and ball carriers alike. The Colts are celebrating his career this season by inducting him into their Ring of Honor. 
Josh Allen organizes Bills workouts amid pandemic
news

Josh Allen organizes Bills workouts amid pandemic

With OTAs canceled across the league, Bills quarterback Josh Allen summoned about 20 of his Bills teammates for training and quality time in Miami.
Tagovailoa will likely open the season behind Ryan Fitzpatrick in Miami, but it could be only a matter of time before he gets his chance at a starting role. Assuming he can avoid injuries, which has been an issue, the fantasy sky could be the limit.
news

Tua Tagovailoa 'doing miraculously well' in continued hip rehab

Dolphins' prospective quarterback of the future's path back from a significant hip injury to the playing field has yet to be completed, but he's ahead of expectation.
Alvin Kamara supports Bubba Wallace at NASCAR race 
news

Alvin Kamara supports Bubba Wallace at NASCAR race 

Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, used his platform lto push the sport to ban Confederate flags. On Sunday, Saints running back Alvin Kamara attended his first NASCAR race to support his new favorite driver.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks up from the sideline during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams won the game 31-24. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Kliff Kingsbury gives Cardinals veterans early end to virtual period

Cards coach Kliff Kingsbury told his team that that the virtual offseason is over for veteran players and he will see them at training camp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. 
