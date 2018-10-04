Around the NFL

Ravens DC: Mayfield is this generation's Favre-Elway

Published: Oct 04, 2018 at 05:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

As colleague Dan Hanzus pointed out as far back as 2016, virtually every offseason produces a trope storyline where a young quarterback is inevitably compared to Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

NFL fans were treated to numerous people pointing out similarities between Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Favre throughout the 2018 summer months, which included commentary from former Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali.

Thursday morning, however, produced perhaps the first time in recent memory that an offseason trope carried beyond the first quarter of the regular season, courtesy of Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.

But instead of just invoking Favre's name when discussing Baker Mayfield's skillset, Martindale combined Favre with Hall of Famer John Elway.

Comparisons are fun, of course, and Mahomes and the Browns rookie QB have taken the league by storm since the start of the regular season. But with comparisons and the hype are lofty expectations.

Mahomes has done his part to justify his parallels to Favre by showcasing athleticism and arm strength through four games, which included a very Favre-like left-handed throw in Week 4.

Mayfield produced a gritty comeback performance with head-turning throws in Week 3 before taking over the starting job from Tyrod Taylor.

Still, an argument exists whether it is fair to place comparisons on young quarterbacks to Hall of Fame signal-callers, especially when considering Mahomes and Mayfield don't even have a full regular season under their belts.

Whether Mayfield eventually becomes a combination of Favre and Elway will be up to history to decide.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb/quad) limited at practice ahead of Ravens game

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice Wednesday due to quadriceps and left thumb ailments, according to the day's practice report.
news

2023 NFL Season, Week 17: Four things to watch for in Jets-Browns on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for with the New York Jets visit the Cleveland Browns on the last "Thursday Night Football" game of the 2023 season.
news

Week 17 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Packers suspend CB Jaire Alexander one game following coin toss incident

The Green Bay Packers suspended cornerback Jaire Alexander for one game for his pregame coin toss antics ahead of Sunday's win in Carolina.
news

Travis Kelce says Chiefs' struggles are on everyone: 'It's a frustrating (expletive) experience right now'

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce discussed Kansas City's recent struggled with colorful language on Wednesday, saying the team's issues are not on "just one guy."
news

Rams WR Puka Nacua, Browns WR Amari Cooper highlight Players of the Week

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua haul in top offensive honors for Week 16.
news

Broncos benching QB Russell Wilson for remainder of 2023 season to preserve financial flexibility

The Denver Broncos are benching quarterback Russell Wilson for the remaining two games of the season to preserve financial flexibility for the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. 
news

Giants name QB Tyrod Taylor as starter over Tommy DeVito vs. Rams

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced Wednesday that veteran Tyrod Taylor will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito will return to the backup role.
news

Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett named starter over Sam Howell for Week 17

Jacoby Brissett will be the starter when the Washington Commanders face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday. Sam Howell had started the first 15 games of 2023 before being benched.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Doug Pederson says play-calling not to blame for Jaguars' struggles: 'We've got to take care of the football'

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson defended offensive coordinator and play-caller Press Taylor, noting that the turnovers have truly hindered the offense from finding a groove.
news

Browns QB Joe Flacco 'happy to be where I am' after not receiving call from Jets

Joe Flacco has revived the Browns since coming aboard in mid-November, and the veteran QB is happy that fate led him to Cleveland after being with the Jets the past three years. 