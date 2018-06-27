Tamba Hali big on Mahomes: I compare him to Favre

Free-agent outside linebacker Tamba Hali knows a thing or two about quarterbacks as a defensive player.

Hali totaled 89.5 career sacks, which ties for 45th all-time in the league, during 12 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he has observed various skill sets from across the line of scrimmage.

So, when it comes to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hali should be considered a subject-matter expert on what to expect from the second-year pro.

And Hali, who formed his opinion after practicing against Mahomes in 2017, didn't hold back on the praise.

"You're going to get a complete player," Hali said Wednesday during a guest appearance on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "I mean, he's a smart player. He can throw the ball. Athletically, he's gifted. You don't have to coach it.

"In practice I'd watch him just look guys off. I mean, Eric Berry, you look him off and complete the ball. He did it to Marcus Peters a lot. So, people don't know what's coming. I don't want to hype him, but I compare him to Brett Favre. He runs around the field and he throws the ball and he's just having fun."

Hali's evaluation of Mahomes to Favre, a Hall of Famer, isn't new, as the young signal-caller often drew the comparison leading to the 2017 NFL Draft.

The parallel between the two, however, remains noteworthy because Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was with Favre in Green Bay from 1992 to 1998. From athleticism to a strong passing arm, Mahomes possesses similar physical traits to Favre.

But outside of those attributes, Hali also believes Mahomes having the opportunity to learn under Reid will serve the quarterback well at the professional level.

"What's working for him is that he's with -- I believe -- the best coach in the league, Andy Reid," Hali said. "If you look at his staff, they've all gone out to be head coaches. Doug Pederson won the Super Bowl, so having Andy Reid as your playcaller is definitely going to help Patrick."