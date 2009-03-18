Ravens cut veteran Rolle, add depth with CB Carr

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens have signed backup cornerback Chris Carr and waived veteran Samari Rolle.

Carr signed a two-year, $5 million deal Wednesday. Cutting Rolle saves the Ravens $4.1 million under the salary cap.

Carr is expected to back up Fabian Washington and Domonique Foxworth and return kicks. The four-year NFL veteran played for the Oakland Raiders from 2005 to 2007 and the Tennessee Titans last season.

Rolle has spent the past four seasons with the Ravens, playing in 48 games. He was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2007, but he returned to play in six games that season.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said he expects other teams to be interested in Rolle, but he hasn't ruled out bringing back the cornerback to Baltimore.

