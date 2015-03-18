Ravens cut Bernard Pierce following his DUI arrest

After starting the first two games, Pierce suffered through another terrible campaign in 2014. Beset by an early injury, he earned just 366 yards on 93 attempts -- a 3.9 yard average -- and scored just twice. He owns a career average of 3.8 yards per carry and isn't a short-yardage battering ram -- five career touchdowns. Now with the legal situation hanging over his head, Pierce won't find many suitors on the open market.