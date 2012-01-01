Ravens clinch bye as Bengals land wild-card berth

CINCINNATI -- Ray Rice had a pair of long touchdown runs Sunday night, steadying Baltimore to a 24-16 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals that gave the Ravens their third AFC North title and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
Baltimore (12-4) will get a first-round bye followed by a playoff game at home, where the Ravens are 8-0 this season.
With Paul Brown Stadium packed with Bengals fans for the first time all season, Rice made the biggest plays on a blustery afternoon. He had a career-best 70-yard touchdown run on the fourth play.
Rice also broke a 51-yard touchdown run with 5:41 to go and finished with 191 yards on 24 carries.
