Ravens, Chargers ready to square off

Last meeting
San Diego QB Philip Rivers passed for 249 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Chargers past the Ravens, 32-14, on Nov. 25, 2007.
Streaks
Baltimore has won three of the past four meetings and the overall series is tied at 3.
Keep your eye on ...
Ray Rice establishing himself as the Ravens' top back: In his second year, the running back out of Rutgers is quickly getting a bigger role in Baltimore's offense. He starred throughout the preseason and followed that up with 108 yards in Week 1. Now, he faces a San Diego defense that was exploited at times by the Raiders' rushing attack Monday night.
LaDainian Tomlinson's status: An ankle injury kept L.T. off the field down the stretch against Oakland. His availability for Sunday's game against the Ravens is unknown and could be the key for San Diego's chances. As good as Darren Sproles is, it will be tough for him to be the featured back against a ferocious Baltimore defense.