Ravens, Chargers ready to square off

Published: Sep 15, 2009 at 02:06 PM

Last meeting
San Diego QB Philip Rivers passed for 249 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Chargers past the Ravens, 32-14, on Nov. 25, 2007.

Streaks
Baltimore has won three of the past four meetings and the overall series is tied at 3.

Last week
Kansas City hung tough against Baltimore, but the Ravens pulled away in the final minutes of a 38-24 win. ... The Chargers used a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Raiders, 24-20.

Keep your eye on ...
Ray Rice establishing himself as the Ravens' top back: In his second year, the running back out of Rutgers is quickly getting a bigger role in Baltimore's offense. He starred throughout the preseason and followed that up with 108 yards in Week 1. Now, he faces a San Diego defense that was exploited at times by the Raiders' rushing attack Monday night.

The Ravens' defensive discipline: Overall, Baltimore played its typical dominant defense in Sunday's win over Kansas City, but there were breakdowns at times. The Ravens will look to shore up those occasional mishaps against the Chargers, who have a potentially explosive offense.

LaDainian Tomlinson's status: An ankle injury kept L.T. off the field down the stretch against Oakland. His availability for Sunday's game against the Ravens is unknown and could be the key for San Diego's chances. As good as Darren Sproles is, it will be tough for him to be the featured back against a ferocious Baltimore defense.

Did you know?
The Ravens had a record 501 total yards of offense last week. ... When Joe Flacco has a touchdown pass, Baltimore is 10-2. ... The Chargers are 20-4 at home since 2006.

