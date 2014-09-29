Ravens celebrate birthday for ALS victim, former player O.J. Brigance

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- CSN Baltimore reported on Friday how the Baltimore Ravens gathered to celebrate the 45th birthday of former player O.J. Brigance, who was diagnosed with ALS seven years ago.
- The Los Angeles Times reported that a rash of injuries this season have left NFL teams short at running back.
- NFL.com reported that almost 10,000 Cincinnati BengalsDevon Still jerseys have been sold with the proceeds going to cancer research in honor of his 4-year-old daughter Leah, who underwent stomach surgery for a tumor last week.
- The Salisbury Post reported on how athletic trainers are helping football players at every school in North Carolina.
- The Lincoln (Neb.) Journal Star featured the Lincoln Public School's concussion team and how it is the first to monitor students' recovery on and off the field.
- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on how the Guardian Cap is gaining popularity in Georgia high schools.
- KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reported on the San Antonio cancer researcher who might have stumbled on concussion treatment.
- The Mayo Clinic reported on how baseline testing helped to prevent a Minnesota youth player from returning too soon.
- The Eugene Register-Guard reported on how more rural schools are adding mandatory drug testing for high school football players.
- News 12 Connecticut in Norwalk reported Gov. Daniel Malloy will sign a bill that will require parents to be notified if student athletes suffer a concussion.
- The Providence Journal reported that Rhode Island parents and coaches are making headway on youth sports concussions.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor