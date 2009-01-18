Ravens CB Rolle inactive, but LB Suggs active vs. Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Baltimore Ravens starting cornerback Samari Rolle was inactive for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a groin injury.
However, linebacker Terrell Suggs was active for Baltimore. He strained his right shoulder during the Ravens' 13-10 divisional-round victory over the Tennessee Titans and missed every practice leading up to Sunday's game.
Rolle hasn't practiced since being injured against the Titans. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Frank Walker on Sunday.
All other starters from both teams were expected to play.
Besides Rolle, Baltimore's inactives were linebackers Antwan Barnes and Robert McCune, offensive linemen Oniel Cousins and David Hale, wide receiver Terrance Copper and running back Jalen Parmele. Todd Bouman was the third quarterback.
Pittsburgh's inactives were offensive linemen Tony Hills and Jason Capizzi, defensive tackle Scott Paxson, defensive end Orpheus Roye, cornerback Fernando Bryant and safety Anthony Smith. Dennis Dixon was the No. 3 quarterback.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press