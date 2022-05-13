Around the NFL

Ravens CB Marcus Peters 'in the right place' in return from torn ACL, but won't put timeframe on recovery

Published: May 13, 2022 at 10:20 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Marcus Peters is one of a handful of Ravens working toward a return to the field in 2022.

After a remarkably unfortunate rash of injuries that undercut much of the Ravens' ambitions in 2021, Baltimore is hoping the return of several key players plus an injection of rookie talent will help the team prevent a similar outcome in 2022. Peters is confident he'll be among those contributors returning with a vengeance this season.

"I'm in the right place, going in the right direction with my leg," Peters told The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

Peters is working back to the field, where he manned one of two starting cornerback positions opposite Marlon Humphrey, another Ravens defender lost to injury in 2021. It's a common narrative at this time of year, the anticipated return of an important player, but Peters isn't following convention when it comes to discussing his progress.

Instead, he's working quietly with the goal of making plenty of noise this season.

"Putting a timeframe is always going to be just people's words and s--- like that," Peters told Zrebiec. "When Marcus is ready to be on the field playing ball, I'm going to be."

Peters missed the entire 2021 season due to an torn ACL suffered in practice on Sept. 9. In that same practice, Baltimore also lost running back Gus Edwards to the same injury. In an example of the worst kind of luck, the two were injured on back-to-back plays.

That moment might now seem like ages ago to the Ravens, who have spent plenty of time talking about their optimism associated with the anticipated returns of a number of essential players. They'll have to hope most come back at their previous form, of course, but getting players like Peters, Edwards, Humphrey, quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back J.K. Dobbins and others should be a boost regardless.

Just don't expect Peters to put a date on his return.

