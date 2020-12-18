Ravens CB Marcus Peters denies spitting at Browns WR Jarvis Landry

Baltimore Ravens cornerback ﻿Marcus Peters﻿ released a statement Thursday evening denying that he spit at Cleveland Browns wide receiver ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ during their game on Monday night.

"I didn't spit at Jarvis," Peters' statement read. "Where I come from, when you have an issue with someone, you deal with it face-to-face, man-to-man. Anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me – plain and simple."

The statement came following Landry addressing the media earlier on Thursday in regards to video from the game in which it appeared Peters spit in Landry's direction.

"I was not aware of it until after the game obviously, but he is a coward," Landry said via team transcript. "I think he knew that maybe behind my back he could do things like that, but to my face, he would not. I take it for what it is worth. Now I know and everybody knows the type of player he is and the type of person he is, and just move on from there."

Landry added "we do not have a history," in regard to any past ill will between he and Peters.