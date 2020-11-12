Ravens announce another player tested positive for COVID-19

The Baltimore Ravens had another player test positive for COVID-19.

The team announced the positive test Thursday, and added that there were no additional high-risk contacts.

"We were informed this morning that a Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19," the Ravens said in a statement. "He immediately began to self-quarantine, and our organization is now in the NFL's intensive protocol. There were no high-risk contacts, and no other player or staff member is required to isolate.

"We will continue to work closely with the NFL, our team doctors and trainers and will follow their guidance."

The Ravens activated cornerback ﻿Marlon Humphrey﻿ off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.