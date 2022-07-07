Ravens agree to terms with Justin Houston on one-year deal

Justin Houston is officially returning to Baltimore this season, agreeing to terms Thursday on a one-year deal with the Ravens.

Baltimore had placed the UFA tender on the veteran pass rusher earlier this offseason. Houston was eligible to sign with any club until July 22, but the 33-year-old outside linebacker re-signed with the Ravens 15 days out from the deadline.

Houston brings his charms back to the Charm City after logging 15 starts, 34 combined tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Ravens in 2021, his first season with the club.