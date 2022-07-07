Around the NFL

Ravens agree to terms with Justin Houston on one-year deal

Published: Jul 07, 2022 at 03:32 PM
Jeremy Bergman

Justin Houston is officially returning to Baltimore this season, agreeing to terms Thursday on a one-year deal with the Ravens.

Baltimore had placed the UFA tender on the veteran pass rusher earlier this offseason. Houston was eligible to sign with any club until July 22, but the 33-year-old outside linebacker re-signed with the Ravens 15 days out from the deadline.

Houston brings his charms back to the Charm City after logging 15 starts, 34 combined tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Ravens in 2021, his first season with the club.

The longtime Chiefs star had spent the two prior campaigns in Indianapolis. Houston reached four Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro honors once during his eight-year stay in Kansas City. His 102 sacks are tied for the fourth-most among active players behind Von Miller (115.5), Chandler Jones (107.5) and Cameron Jordan (107); J.J. Watt also has 102 sacks.

Houston will return to a front seven composed of veterans (Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce, Brent Urban) and youngsters (Justin Madubuike, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Patrick Queen) alike, providing crucial leadership for a side looking to return to the postseason after a one-year absence. Houston's addition also fills the void left by Jaylon Ferguson, who tragically died in June at the age of 26.

