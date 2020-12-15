Ravens activate WR Dez Bryant from reserve/COVID-19 list

A week removed from a frenzied turn of events that included ﻿Dez Bryant﻿ announcing via Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was done for the season, the veteran wide receiver is set to return to the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore announced Tuesday that Bryant has been activated from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

In other team moves, Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley , who suffered a knee injury Monday night against the Browns, was placed on injured reserve. McSorley joins QB ﻿Robert Griffin III﻿ on IR, so ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿'s backup is now likely to be undrafted rookie ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿. Defensive back ﻿Terrell Bonds﻿ was also activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and reverted back to injured reserve.

Bryant, who hadn't played an NFL game since 2017 prior to his Ravens debut in Week 9, has tallied four catches for 28 yards in three games this season with Baltimore.