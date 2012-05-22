Rashean Mathis close to returning from knee injury

Published: May 22, 2012 at 09:33 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Rashean Mathis is seemingly way ahead of schedule.

Mathis is running, cutting, jumping and lifting -- all less than six months after having reconstructive surgery on his left knee. He's not wearing a brace and is not lining up with the starters during organized team activities.

The latter could change soon.

Mathis said he is close to being cleared to practice and could get that clearance when he visits Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola on June 4. If so, Jaguars coach Mike Mularkey said Mathis would return in a limited role during next month's mandatory minicamp.

Mathis said "it's not like I'm defying all odds. I knew there was a possibility I could be way ahead of the curve. It's just all about how I took care of myself."

