Rashad Jennings' TD helps Giants seal 24-10 win over Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Rashad Jennings broke three tackles to score on a 51-yard touchdown catch midway through the fourth quarter in helping the New York Giants seal a 24-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Eli Manning went 20 of 35 for 212 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Giants (2-2) to their second straight win. New York's defense did the rest with Prince Amukamara stripping receiver Robert Woods of the ball to force a fumble with 3:41 left.
The second drive ended with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and J.T. Thomas stopping running back Karlos Williams for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
