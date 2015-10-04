Rashad Jennings' TD helps Giants seal 24-10 win over Bills

Published: Oct 04, 2015 at 10:06 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Rashad Jennings broke three tackles to score on a 51-yard touchdown catch midway through the fourth quarter in helping the New York Giants seal a 24-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Eli Manning went 20 of 35 for 212 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Giants (2-2) to their second straight win. New York's defense did the rest with Prince Amukamara stripping receiver Robert Woods of the ball to force a fumble with 3:41 left.

The Giants limited Buffalo to a combined 77 yards and two first downs on its first nine possessions. And then the Bills came away with no points on two drives into the red zone.

The second drive ended with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and J.T. Thomas stopping running back Karlos Williams for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

The Bills (2-2) were flagged 17 times for 135 yards.

