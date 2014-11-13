Rashad Jennings expected back, won't carry 'full load'

The New York Giants' struggling running game could be in for a boost Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
Coach Tom Coughlin hinted that he expects running back Rashad Jennings to play, but added, "I don't intend for him to carry a full load," per the New York Daily News.
Jennings has been out since spraining his MCL in Week 5.
In his stead the Giants' running combination of rookie Andre Williams (2.9 yards per attempt) and Peyton Hillis (dealing with a concussion) has been stymied.
Jennings carried the Giants' rushing attack early in the season, toting it 91 times for 396 yards and two touchdowns. By far the team's most productive back, he'll face a stout 49ers' run defense, currently being led by rookie Chris Borland, allowing just 91.2 yards per game.
While Coughlin said he won't lean on Jennings, that could change if the back looks good early. Around The NFL's Conor Orr points out that Coughlin had similar comments about running back Andre Brown coming off a broken leg last season. Brown carried the ball 30 times in his first game off injury.
