Ranking the top 20 coordinators across the NFL: Who is No. 1?

20) Kris Richard, defensive coordinator, Seattle Seahawks: The superb play of the "Legion of Boom" will help this novice play caller ease into his new role as the leader of the NFL's stingiest defense. Yes, he's in Year 1 as a coordinator, but as you can glean from this ranking, I highly respect what the former secondary coach did in developing the "LOB" and anticipate major success from him in directing the entire D.