Ranking the previous 45 Super Bowls, from XIII to XXIV

Gil's take: "The Super Bowl after we played Steelers in XIII was one of the better games. They played it in Pasadena, and the Rams were able to get a halfback option pass from Lawrence McCutcheon for a touchdown on Pittsburgh. We thought we were in good position that year to play them. We had a good team ... but of course we were beaten on the Billy Waddy catch in the playoff versus the Rams. Aaron Kyle, who I drafted to play corner for us in '76, had him covered, but just didn't have any ball skills. He was right there tracking ... tracking ... but then as Waddy was coming down with football, Kyle was jumping up."