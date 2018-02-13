Analysis

Ranking NFL coaching hires: Jon Gruden, Matt Patricia top board

Published: Feb 13, 2018 at 05:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Schein_2019_png
Adam Schein

Contributing Columnist

Finally, all seven NFL head-coach openings have been filled. The contracts have been signed. The ink is dry. Nobody can pull a McDaniels.

Honestly, I like the whole group. I think each guy represents an upgrade for his new franchise. But who's at the head of the class? Below, I've supplied my personal rankings. Something tells me some of you will have differing opinions ...

Let the debate begin!

1) Jon Gruden, Oakland Raiders

Previous job: "Monday Night Football" analyst.

Gruden is worth the 100 million bucks to the Raiders, on and off the field. The guy's an offensive guru and a rock star -- two characteristics that are absolutely crucial for this franchise at this moment.

Derek Carr got my AP vote for NFL MVP in 2016. But this past season, his production regressed across the board. I think injuries played a part there, but Carr just didn't look like himself. Consequently, the Raiders' entire operation sagged and underachieved, following up the breakthrough 12-4 campaign of 2016 with a 6-10 dud. Oakland ranked sixth in total offense and seventh in scoring in 2016. In 2017? Those marks plummeted to 17th and 23rd. Gruden brings an energy, a major jolt. It's one the entire team needs, but Carr and the rest of the offense will especially benefit, given Gruden's offensive savvy. He will instantly get the 26-year-old quarterback back on track and lift the offense back into the ranks of the elite.

On the star-power front ... Gruden pacifies the jilted fan base in Oakland, where he's a legend from his previous stint with the franchise. And he will be the face desperately needed when the team moves to Vegas in 2020. It's perfect.

The Raiders are back!

2) Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions

Previous job: New England Patriots defensive coordinator.

Matt Patricia is not Bill Belichick. He made that abundantly clear during his highly impressive introductory news conference in Detroit. Patricia learned from Bill. He's brilliant like Belichick. He obviously will look to enact the winning culture at his new spot, but he's not going to fall into the trap of faux-Belichicks like Eric Mangini and Josh McDaniels, who both flamed out horribly as head coaches. Patricia knows that he has to be his own man, do things his own way.

I've long admired and respected Patricia. He gets it. Don't read too much into the Super Bowl follies; Patricia is a brilliant defensive mind who got the Pats' talent-poor unit to overachieve for the bulk of the season. And I love that he retained Jim Bob Cooter to run the offense. That's big, as the coordinator clearly has a great rapport with Matthew Stafford.

I'm a huge Matt Patricia fan and believer.

3) Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts

Previous job: Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator.

Chris Ballard bounced back from Josh McDaniels' weaselly move quite admirably. No surprise to anyone who watched the Colts general manager's news conference directly following McDaniels' stunning about-face, something Ballard handled with grace and aplomb. And frankly, when it comes to character and organizational collaboration, the Colts did better on the final hire.

Reich is a gem. He worked wonders with Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and the Super Bowl-champion Eagles. Philip Rivers loves him. So does Bill Polian. Andrew Luck oozes the same talent as Wentz, and if/when the QB returns to the field, Reich will have Luck doing the same kind of magical things. Not to mention, this is a homecoming of sorts for Reich, who worked as a Colts assistant under Tony Dungy and Jim Caldwell. The great Peyton Manning vouches for him.

I love the Colts' rebound here, but honestly, I love the hire in isolation.

4) Steve Wilks, Arizona Cardinals

Previous job: Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator.

Wilks dazzled myself and the audience during a late-January appearance on my SiriusXM Radio show, "Schein on Sports." Easy to see how he wowed the Cardinals brass during the hiring process. This 48-year-old defense-centric coach is all about winning and attention to detail. His passion for the game is infectious. Perfect for the Cardinals right now. Arizona has a lot of talent, particularly on defense. But the Cardinals weren't so buttoned-up over the last two seasons. Wilks' no-nonsense style will get the train back on the tracks.

Wilks' first order of business: finding a quarterback. No easy task as a first-time head coach. Fortunately, he has a sharp GM in Steve Keim to spearhead that process.

5) Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears

Previous job: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator.

I love the thinking behind this hire. Yes, the former Chiefs OC is fresh off one of his worst performances -- a home playoff loss to the Titans where Kansas City blew an 18-point halftime lead, thanks in part to Nagy inexplicably abandoning Kareem Hunt after the break. But like I said with Patricia, you can't judge a guy off one game. Nagy is well-respected in league circles. And most importantly, Ryan Pace needed to hire someone with experience maximizing the quarterback. Nagy fits the bill brilliantly. Alex Smith just enjoyed a career year under Nagy's watchful eye. With Nagy in Chicago, expect Mitchell Trubisky to make a sizeable leap in Year 2.

Nagy put together an all-star coaching staff. Retaining Vic Fangio as the defensive coordinator was a must, and Nagy sealed the deal. Furthermore, he brilliantly pilfered Harry Hiestand from Notre Dame to run the Bears' offensive line. Think about what this staff can do with Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen. (See: Nagy's work with Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill in K.C.)

Now it's on Pace to get Nagy players on a paper-thin roster with arguably the worst receiving corps in the league.

6) Pat Shurmur, New York Giants

Previous job: Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator.

Don't let the ranking fool you -- I really like the Giants' hiring of Shurmur. He needs to do a better job dealing with his players and the media than he did during his prior head-coaching stint in Cleveland. The safe guess, after talking to people who worked with him in Minnesota, is that he will. And Shurmur's work with Case Keenum this past season speaks volumes. I thought the Vikings would completely fall apart after dynamic rookie Dalvin Cook tore his ACL in Week 4. Not so much. Shurmur got the most out of Cook's replacements, Jerick McKinnon and Latavius Murray.

Now, Shurmur needs an offensive line and run game in New York. I'll be honest: I do NOT like the hiring of Mike Shula as offensive coordinator. His Carolina tenure was marked by underachievement. Don't really see how he helps Shurmur's offense in New York. But I guess that's a crucial point there: It's really Shurmur's offense, as the head coach is expected to call the plays.

In the bigger picture, Shurmur needs to clean up Ben McAdoo's mess, which means accountability and attitude, especially on defense.

7) Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans

Previous job: Houston Texans defensive coordinator.

I like Vrabel. Really. I like him much more than Mike Mularkey as a head coach. And I loved his choice of Matt LaFleur to be the offensive coordinator. When I talked to Marcus Mariota on CBS Sports Network, he was energized by it all. And he should be. The Titans were wildly inconsistent last season ... but still good enough to make the postseason and win a road playoff game. With a steadier hand at the wheel, this team has plenty of promise.

So, again, I like the Vrabel appointment here. I just like the other hires more.

Follow Adam Schein on Twitter @AdamSchein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top 50 NFL free agents in 2024: Tee Higgins headlines deep receiver crop; pass rushers aplenty!

Which elite NFL players are heading into a contract season? Gregg Rosenthal provides a way-too-early look at the top 50 free agents in 2024. While these rankings will look completely different by next March, they currently include 10 wide receivers.
news

2023 NFL season: Ten one-year contracts that will pay off

Can Odell Beckham Jr. help elevate the Ravens' passing game? Will Marcus Davenport thrive under Brian Flores in Minnesota? Kevin Patra lists 10 one-year contracts that will pay off in the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 NFL Preseason, Week 1: One thing to watch for on each of the 32 teams

The NFL preseason begins in earnest this week, with 16 games over four days. So, what are the most intriguing position battles? Which rookies can't be missed? Eric Edholm identifies one thing to watch for on each of the 32 teams.
news

Next Woman Up: Robin DeLorenzo, NFL official

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Robin DeLorenzo discusses being the third female official hired by the NFL, her countless hours of preparation, dealing with public scrutiny and more. 
news

Projecting NFL's 2023 stat leaders: Chiefs, 49ers each boast a pair of potential chart-topping players

Will Patrick Mahomes continue to pace NFL quarterbacks? Can anyone cover the reigning MVP's biggest weapon in Travis Kelce? Cynthia Frelund provides her model's projected 2023 league leaders in the major individual statistics.
news

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs, Eagles remain on top in preseason; Aaron Rodgers-led Jets check in at No. 8

Who's the biggest threat to the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs? Where do the Aaron Rodgers-infused Jets stand in the NFL hierarchy? How about the hyped Cowboys? Eric Edholm provides the full rundown, 1-32, in his Power Rankings debut.
news

NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023': Five things the voters got wrong

Is Trevor Lawrence really the 14th-best QB in the NFL? Now that "The Top 100 Players of 2023" has concluded, Jeremy Bergman critiques the full list, pinpointing five things the voters got wrong this year.
news

2023 NFL Training Camp Debrief: Everything you need to know from the first two weeks of practice

How are prominent position battles playing out? Which rookies are showing out? Where are potential problem areas emerging? Gregg Rosenthal provides everything you need to know from training camps across the NFL.
news

Patriots, Mac Jones seeking rebound with Bill Belichick, OC Bill O'Brien after losing footing in 2022

Mac Jones and the Patriots need a rebound under Bill Belichick and new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien after an 8-9 season. Judy Battista walks through the pieces at New England's disposal and Jones' growth so far.
news

Sean Payton's remarks put searing spotlight on Broncos; Justyn Ross poised for star turn on Chiefs?

In the wake of Sean Payton's headline-grabbing comments, the NFL spotlight shines bright on Denver? Can the Broncos meet their new coach's expectations? Plus, a potential star turn in Kansas City and a potential savior in Minnesota.
news

2023 Heisman Trophy watch list: Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy, Quinn Ewers headline top 10 candidates

With college football fall camps getting underway across the country, Eric Edholm provides his top 10 candidates for the 2023 Heisman Trophy. Who are the biggest threats to reigning winner Caleb Williams?
news

Top 10 quarterbacks entering the 2023 NFL season

"The Top 100 Players of 2023" continues on NFL+ with the finale on August 7. Four quarterbacks rank among the final 10 selections. With that in mind, Maurice Jones-Drew provides his own ranking of the top 10 QBs entering the season.
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More