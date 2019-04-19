Ranking all 52 No. 1 overall picks of the NFL's common-draft era

Not wanting to play for San Diego, Manning was part of a draft-day trade with the Giants that included Philip Rivers. So while he never succeeded for the original franchise that drafted him, no one was expecting him to compete for the Chargers anyway. He also wasn't a player who enjoyed an improved Act II with another team, a la Jim Plunkett or Carson Palmer (Act III) or Vinny Testaverde ( too many Acts). Thus, Manning is only like one other player on this list in that regard: John Elway. Manning has been much-maligned over the last few seasons, but critics would do right to recall that 2019 will be his 16th NFL campaign. Not every player can still play at his highest level after taking that many hits. Manning is partly responsible for that, due to one of the real feathers in his cap: He's always been available. Only Brett Favre started more consecutive games at QB. Those two rings (one more than Favre) aren't bad, either.