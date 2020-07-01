Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jul 01, 2020 08:01 AM

Randy Moss: Pats' offense can be more fun with Cam than Brady

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Randy Moss set records with Tom Brady in the New England Patriots offense. The Hall of Fame receiver, however, believes Cam Newton will bring out the "fun" in the Pats' O.

"I think we are really getting ready to see how fun that offense can really be," Moss said Tuesday on ESPN, via NJ.com. "Not discrediting anything Tom accomplished because he accomplished some great things, but I think being able to have a guy like Cam Newton that can run the ball, they are able to spread guys out, and then being able to be that viable threat in the passing game that he can just tuck the ball and run."

There is no question a healthy Newton brings diversity to the Patriots offense that Brady never could. Fun is in the eye of the beholder. The historic 2007 Pats offense with TB12 and Moss divebombing defenses was as exciting as all get-out. Newton's brand of offense should be a different kind of fun.

"I just think what we have seen coming out of New England for the past, let's say 20 years, there is going to be a change in New England," Moss said. "But I think we are going to see them have a lot more fun out there and Cam Newton is going to give them that opportunity for the fans, not just the New England Patriots fans, but the football fans around the world to really see how fun this offense can really be."

For that fun, diverse offense to be employed, Newton must remain healthy for the first time in years.

