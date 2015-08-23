Randy Moss: I haven't lost the itch of playing in NFL

Just hours after Jordy Nelson became the second No. 1 receiver lost to a knee injury this month, future Hall of Famer Randy Moss told a national television audience that he's open to an NFL comeback.
Menefee responded by light-heartedly questioning Moss' commitment to the FOX broadcast team.
"Hey, I don't know," Moss replied. "The sky's the limit for me, Curt. So we'll just have to wait and see."
Now 38 years old, Moss hasn't played since catching 28 passes for 434 yards and three touchdowns for the San Francisco 49ers in 2012.
As depressing as the veteran free-agent market might be at wide receiver, it's hard to imagine Moss embarking on a successful comeback tour a half-decade removed from his last 500-yard season.
