Rams WR Van Jefferson to see specialist for knee issue

Van Jefferson's availability for the start of the 2022 season may be in question.

The Rams wide receiver will see a specialist on Monday for a knee issue that has been plaguing him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source.

Rapoport adds that Jefferson faces the possibility of missing a few weeks because of the injury, but the 26-year-old will have more info following his appointment, including if he will need surgery.

Concerns were raised after Jefferson missed Saturday's practice due to his knee. Sean McVay told reporters Saturday that the Rams are "working through" the situation but had no further information on Jefferson's injury.

Entering Year 3, Jefferson is poised to be the Rams' No. 3 wideout behind Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. The 2020 second-round pick made a leap in 2021, nabbing 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns, and added nine catches for 102 yards during the Rams' Super Bowl-winning playoff run.

Should there be a prolonged issue with Jefferson's knee, the Rams will have a little over a month to prepare for a potential absence. Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, Jacob Harris and Brandon Powell round out the Rams WR depth chart along with a handful of undrafted rookies looking to earn a roster spot.