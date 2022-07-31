Around the NFL

Rams WR Van Jefferson to see specialist for knee issue

Published: Jul 31, 2022 at 12:20 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Van Jefferson's availability for the start of the 2022 season may be in question.

The Rams wide receiver will see a specialist on Monday for a knee issue that has been plaguing him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source.

Rapoport adds that Jefferson faces the possibility of missing a few weeks because of the injury, but the 26-year-old will have more info following his appointment, including if he will need surgery.

Concerns were raised after Jefferson missed Saturday's practice due to his knee. Sean McVay told reporters Saturday that the Rams are "working through" the situation but had no further information on Jefferson's injury.

Entering Year 3, Jefferson is poised to be the Rams' No. 3 wideout behind Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. The 2020 second-round pick made a leap in 2021, nabbing 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns, and added nine catches for 102 yards during the Rams' Super Bowl-winning playoff run.

Should there be a prolonged issue with Jefferson's knee, the Rams will have a little over a month to prepare for a potential absence. Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, Jacob Harris and Brandon Powell round out the Rams WR depth chart along with a handful of undrafted rookies looking to earn a roster spot.

Of course, Odell Beckham remains a free agent as he recovers from a torn ACL sustained in Super Bowl LVI. With Beckham expected to be ready at some point during the 2022 season, McVay maintained his desire for the veteran to return with the Rams on Saturday, saying, "hopefully we will get Odell back at some point."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, July 31

Free-agent linebacker Reuben Foster has a workout scheduled with the Seahawks on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Packers' Rashan Gary taking on leadership role in Year 4: 'I'm just naturally doing what I normally do'

Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary has evolved his game every year since entering the league in 2019, and Green Bay is excited for him to add the role of mentor at the outset of his fourth season.

news

2022 NFL training camps: 10 things we learned from 'Back Together Saturday'

From the Dolphins to the Lions, here are 10 things we learned from "Back Together Saturday," via NFL.com's Nick Shook.

news

Aaron Donald would not have returned if Sean McVay wasn't Rams HC: 'Want to continue building my legacy with him'

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald had retirement rumors follow him into the offseason, and he shared on "Training Camp: Back Together Saturday" that he wouldn't have suited up if head coach Sean McVay didn't return, as well.

news

Chiefs' Frank Clark credits diet changes, no more drinking for helping him this offseason

Frank Clark and the Chiefs restructured his contract to a two-year, $29 million deal this offseason, ensuring his return to the team. But it was predated by a heart-to-heart chat between Clark and head coach Andy Reid in which Reid "flat out" told Clark he wasn't playing at the level he needed to be.

news

Steelers announce Heath Miller, three other Pittsburgh legends as 2022 Hall of Honor class

The Steelers announced the addition of Heath Miller, Sam Davis, Ray Mathews and Myron Cope to their Hall of Honor during Pittsburgh's "Back Together Saturday" Celebration.

news

Jerry Jones on Cowboys running backs: Ezekiel Elliott's 'gotta be our feature'

Ezekiel Elliott is facing a pivotal 2022 season in Dallas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledge the importance of Tony Pollard to their offense, but pointed out that Elliott needs to be the featured back.

news

Aaron Rodgers on his new-look WR group: 'I like the guys that we got'

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might not be as concerned about his wide receivers as many Green Bay fans seem to be.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 30

Niners defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (biceps) is likely to miss all of the 2022 season, while Bills safety Micah Hyde is day to day with a hip/glute injury.

news

Training Camp Buzz: QB Josh Allen willing to scuffle with Bills defense; Miles Sanders still Eagles' RB1

Is there anything to make out of Miles Sanders recent work with the second unit in Philadelphia? Just who is the fastest player on the Dolphins offense? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

Buccaneers plan to look at internal replacements for injured center Ryan Jensen

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday that the team plans to go to either Robert Hainsey or Nick Leverett to replace injured center Ryan Jensen.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW